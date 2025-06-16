Edgewater Wireless Systems (CVE:YFI) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Here’s What Happened

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (CVE:YFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 154,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 139,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Edgewater Wireless Systems Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$12.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.30 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -18.34.

Edgewater Wireless Systems Company Profile

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc develops and commercializes technologies and intellectual property for the wireless communications market in North America. The company provides IP Licensing, Wi-Fi spectrum slicing solutions, dual channel Wi-Fi; wireless access points and associated peripheral equipment and support services; and PowerZoning, a channel power control product for multi-channel single radio Wi-Fi networks.

