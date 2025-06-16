eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in eGain were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EGAN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in eGain by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new stake in eGain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of eGain by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 21,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of eGain by 382.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 59,207 shares in the last quarter. 53.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eGain Stock Performance

EGAN opened at $5.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.56 million, a P/E ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48. eGain Co. has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $7.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

eGain ( NASDAQ:EGAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. eGain had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $21.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eGain Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About eGain

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

