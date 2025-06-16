Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 2,124 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 74.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,698,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,338,000 after purchasing an additional 182,965 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 436.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 31,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 25,583 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $21,840,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $1,320,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 410.9% in the fourth quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 26,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 21,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $119.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $104.01 and a one year high of $149.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.58 and its 200 day moving average is $120.20.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.09. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.65%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPC. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (down from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Argus raised Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

