Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 3,065 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,503,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991,866 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 8,340,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,083 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,918,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,040 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,843,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,334,000 after acquiring an additional 939,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,640,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,271,000 after purchasing an additional 888,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $40.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.40. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.63 and a 200 day moving average of $40.53.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 11.38%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were paid a $0.445 dividend. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 94.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FirstEnergy news, CAO Jason Lisowski sold 12,000 shares of FirstEnergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $503,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680.51. The trade was a 98.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Mizuho set a $43.00 price objective on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

