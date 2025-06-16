Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 843 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in FirstCash by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,303,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,046,000 after acquiring an additional 563,265 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in FirstCash by 26,021.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 259,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,241,000 after acquiring an additional 258,657 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in FirstCash by 349.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 294,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,488,000 after acquiring an additional 228,784 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at $21,701,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at $18,169,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

In other FirstCash news, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 3,900 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $510,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,481 shares in the company, valued at $4,252,737.33. The trade was a 10.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $130.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.38 and a 200-day moving average of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.62. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.24 and a 52-week high of $135.57.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $836.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.11 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.99%. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.32%.

A number of analysts have commented on FCFS shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

