Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Has $437,000 Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 583,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $713,627,000 after acquiring an additional 52,726 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $682,340,000 after acquiring an additional 11,032 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 455,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $557,680,000 after acquiring an additional 25,873 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 131,246.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 386,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $456,018,000 after acquiring an additional 385,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $444,327,000 after acquiring an additional 96,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,153.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,105.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,203.68. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.38. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $946.69 and a 12-month high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $883.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.61 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 591.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 1,062 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.93, for a total value of $1,231,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,191.60. The trade was a 89.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,530.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,034.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,302.11.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

