Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Has $445,000 Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 422.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.46.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $193,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,137.25. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leidos Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $149.12 on Monday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.62 and a 52 week high of $202.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.63.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.50. Leidos had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 16.10%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

