Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Has $619,000 Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Cfra lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.43.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, CEO J Erik Fyrwald acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.00 per share, with a total value of $51,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,980. The trade was a 1.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Beril Yildiz sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total transaction of $185,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,812.93. This represents a 41.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,512 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

IFF stock opened at $76.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.55. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.85 and a 1-year high of $106.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 80.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -48.93%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

