Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Has $762,000 Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1,694.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,519,000 after purchasing an additional 34,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 44,878.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 259,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,340,000 after purchasing an additional 258,950 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $357.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $444.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.00.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of CW stock opened at $473.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $258.85 and a 12-month high of $478.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $385.35 and a 200-day moving average of $357.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $805.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.32 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.54%.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP John C. Watts sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.36, for a total value of $202,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,376.24. This trade represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP George P. Mcdonald sold 148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.41, for a total transaction of $48,160.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,953.59. This represents a 7.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,992 shares of company stock valued at $4,634,519. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

