Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,091 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 148.1% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $427,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 7,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.41, for a total value of $199,069.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,613 shares in the company, valued at $8,450,148.33. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.41, for a total value of $370,485.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,550,012.58. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,423 shares of company stock valued at $4,991,170. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $253.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 703.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.15. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.82 and a 12-month high of $263.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.24.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $293.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.40 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $199.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

