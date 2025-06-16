Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNA. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $309.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $319.15 and a 200 day moving average of $333.81. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $252.98 and a 52 week high of $373.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.30). Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a $2.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.82%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNA. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Snap-on from $349.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.83.

In other Snap-on news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.92, for a total value of $348,712.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,568,957.60. This represents a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.85, for a total value of $7,318,876.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,104,483.50. This trade represents a 2.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,515 shares of company stock worth $17,094,296. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

