Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,029 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KR. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Melius upgraded shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.06.

Kroger Price Performance

KR stock opened at $65.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.87 and a 200-day moving average of $65.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $49.04 and a 12 month high of $73.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 11,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $719,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,308,919.22. The trade was a 7.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gabriel Arreaga sold 15,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,047,389.17. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,648.55. The trade was a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,638 shares of company stock worth $9,632,165 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

