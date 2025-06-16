Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Sells 296 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Chubb in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. HSBC raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.53.

Chubb Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $286.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.66. The company has a market cap of $114.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.54. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $251.42 and a fifty-two week high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 18.67%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total transaction of $4,367,177.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,194 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,927.28. This represents a 33.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $24,694,489.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,998,174.72. This trade represents a 26.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,856 shares of company stock worth $35,537,155. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

