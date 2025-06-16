Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Sells 359 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CASY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.00.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 0.2%

CASY opened at $506.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $453.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $426.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $350.52 and a one year high of $512.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Allison M. Wing sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.16, for a total transaction of $502,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,605.28. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.01, for a total transaction of $109,252.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,615.43. This trade represents a 9.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.