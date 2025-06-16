Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Sells 3,675 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Down 1.5%

NDAQ opened at $85.59 on Monday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $58.28 and a one year high of $87.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $664,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,552,957.15. The trade was a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $47,179.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,450,783.80. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NDAQ

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.