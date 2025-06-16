Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Takes $582,000 Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Stride by 293.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,024,000 after buying an additional 645,835 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Stride by 102.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,169,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,973,000 after buying an additional 591,208 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stride in the fourth quarter worth $45,306,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Stride by 783.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 453,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,095,000 after buying an additional 401,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Stride by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,467,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,397,000 after buying an additional 375,686 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stride Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $143.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 6.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.35. Stride, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.25 and a 52-week high of $162.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $613.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.15 million. Stride had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LRN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Stride from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Stride from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.83.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

