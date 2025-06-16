Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 214.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Envista were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Envista alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Envista by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Envista by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Envista by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Envista by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 39,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Envista by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Baird R W raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Envista in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Envista from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Envista from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Envista from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.23.

Envista Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $18.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average of $18.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Envista had a negative net margin of 44.56% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $616.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Envista

(Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.