Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG) Shares Acquired by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Evergy by 5,983.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVRG opened at $67.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.45. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $70.36. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.26%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EVRG shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Evergy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Evergy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.19.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

