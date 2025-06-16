Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Get Evolv Technologies alerts:

EVLV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Capmk raised shares of Evolv Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Evolv Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Northland Securities raised shares of Evolv Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Evolv Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Evolv Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Stock Down 2.5%

EVLV stock opened at $5.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $828.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.07 and a beta of 1.68. Evolv Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $6.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.92.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $32.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 28.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Evolv Technologies will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolv Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVLV. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evolv Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Evolv Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Evolv Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Evolv Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Evolv Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolv Technologies

(Get Free Report

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.