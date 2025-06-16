Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 116 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 388,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,834,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at about $1,008,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.4% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.5% during the first quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 24.9% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Melius Research set a $120.00 price target on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.14.

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.78 per share, for a total transaction of $448,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,486.70. This trade represents a 62.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $91.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.17. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $84.65 and a 52 week high of $118.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

