Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 118 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $630,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,267,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,281,000 after purchasing an additional 35,778 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 362,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,981,000 after purchasing an additional 197,461 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL opened at $160.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.90 and a twelve month high of $233.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.53. The firm has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.50.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

