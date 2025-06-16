Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 312 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NDAQ. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

In other Nasdaq news, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $664,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,552,957.15. The trade was a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $47,179.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,783.80. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq stock opened at $85.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.57. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.28 and a 52 week high of $87.50.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

