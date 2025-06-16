Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 206 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,628,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,346,000 after buying an additional 672,420 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,588,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,637,000 after buying an additional 630,255 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,425,000 after buying an additional 76,163 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,448,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,207,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,088,000 after buying an additional 186,352 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Zimmerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total transaction of $966,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,592.77. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $95.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.07. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $73.27 and a twelve month high of $120.64.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

SF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Stifel Financial from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Stifel Financial from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

