Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 415 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Axecap Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Garmin from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Garmin from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Garmin from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Garmin from $159.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $201.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.88. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $246.50. The firm has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). Garmin had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

