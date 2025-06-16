Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 395.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VMI shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $343.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st.

VMI opened at $321.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $304.82 and a 200 day moving average of $316.16. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.13. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.07 and a 12 month high of $379.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $969.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.04 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.83%.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

