Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 654.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

INVH opened at $33.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average of $32.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.37 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $674.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.77 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.97.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

