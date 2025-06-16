Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.56 Million Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 150,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Seascape Capital Management grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 34,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 1.3%

OTIS opened at $95.72 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $89.70 and a 12-month high of $106.83. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.20 and a 200-day moving average of $96.96.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.09%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

