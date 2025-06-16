Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.77 Million Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Iron Mountain by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 64,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secured Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

IRM opened at $101.50 on Monday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.39, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.25.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 401.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 765.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total value of $89,973.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,404.55. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $6,642,221.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 216,673 shares of company stock valued at $20,319,408. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.71.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

