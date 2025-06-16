Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,725,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,257,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805,133 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,701,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,311,864,000 after buying an additional 413,963 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,938,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $973,119,000 after buying an additional 429,252 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $844,775,000 after buying an additional 100,248 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $669,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:VLO opened at $134.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $167.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.41.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $28.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.54 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 159.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Valero Energy from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

