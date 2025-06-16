Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 61 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $471,258,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 35,500.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 448,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,406,000 after acquiring an additional 446,946 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,127,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,928,000 after acquiring an additional 404,892 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 570,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,925,000 after acquiring an additional 222,713 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1,620.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 197,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,835,000 after acquiring an additional 185,958 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESS opened at $283.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $243.85 and a one year high of $317.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.12.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.05. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of $464.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.57 per share. This represents a $10.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 98.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ESS shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $355.00 price objective (down from $370.00) on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $303.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.83.

Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

