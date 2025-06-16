Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,849 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

F stock opened at $10.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.96.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on F shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

