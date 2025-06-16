Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,030 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $715,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 179,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,652,000 after acquiring an additional 30,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Argus upgraded Discover Financial Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.64.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $197.76 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $121.66 and a 12-month high of $207.42. The stock has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.61 and a 200-day moving average of $182.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.92. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

