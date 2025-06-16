Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 181 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIS. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 14,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $8,343,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stephens increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 844 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,801.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,942 shares in the company, valued at $860,301.68. The trade was a 7.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FIS opened at $79.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.23. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.51 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The stock has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 105.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

