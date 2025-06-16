Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 284 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,259 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Lennar alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 82,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 17,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,331,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,015,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Stock Down 3.2%

LEN opened at $108.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $98.42 and a twelve month high of $187.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.28.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $131.00 price target (down from $159.00) on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, March 17th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lennar

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.