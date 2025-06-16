Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$54.94.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$49.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

In other news, Senior Officer Kevin Parkes sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.42, for a total value of C$30,852.00. Also, Senior Officer Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total transaction of C$204,000.00. Insiders have sold 10,273 shares of company stock valued at $522,932 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSE FTT opened at C$54.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.36. Finning International has a 12-month low of C$34.59 and a 12-month high of C$56.13.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

