First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Acquired by Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 285.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:FR opened at $49.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.42.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 42.94%. The company had revenue of $177.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.98 million. Analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on FR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FR

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.