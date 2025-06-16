Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Holdings Boosted by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,595 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on F. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

Shares of F opened at $10.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

