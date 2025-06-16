Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,730 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Fox Factory were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Fox Factory by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fox Factory by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth $206,000.

Several research firms recently commented on FOXF. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fox Factory from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Fox Factory from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Fox Factory from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

Fox Factory stock opened at $26.05 on Monday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.20, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.95.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $355.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.71 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

