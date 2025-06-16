Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 629,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $36.10 on Monday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.43 and a 12 month high of $39.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of -27.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.75.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FYBR shares. New Street Research cut Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.07.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

