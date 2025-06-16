GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 10,639 Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) by 26,597.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,679 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,639 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in VSE were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSEC. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VSE by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,026,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,689,000 after purchasing an additional 698,642 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VSE during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,834,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of VSE during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,692,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of VSE by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 716,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,115,000 after purchasing an additional 277,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of VSE by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,794,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,616,000 after purchasing an additional 258,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on VSE from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on VSE from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on VSE from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded VSE to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $137.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.69. VSE Co. has a 52-week low of $73.36 and a 52-week high of $140.64.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $256.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.20 million. VSE had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that VSE Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. VSE’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, Director Anita D. Britt sold 2,869 shares of VSE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.38, for a total transaction of $371,191.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,431.06. The trade was a 42.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

