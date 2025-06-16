GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 15,676 Shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Free Report) by 2,245.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,676 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Global Utilities ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JXI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of JXI stock opened at $73.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.12. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $59.63 and a 12-month high of $74.31. The firm has a market cap of $183.93 million, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.62.

iShares Global Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.