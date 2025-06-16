GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 17,372 Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) by 5,771.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,372 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter worth about $4,239,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter worth about $1,825,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 43,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS opened at $82.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.81. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $90.34.

Tecnoglass Dividend Announcement

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tecnoglass has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Tecnoglass Profile

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Featured Articles

