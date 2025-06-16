GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 31,012 Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) by 3,930.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 31,012 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Northwest Pipe were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Northwest Pipe by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Northwest Pipe to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Aaron Wilkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,548. This trade represents a 4.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ NWPX opened at $38.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $383.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.90. Northwest Pipe has a 12 month low of $32.04 and a 12 month high of $57.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.07.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.92 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Pipe Profile

(Free Report)

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.