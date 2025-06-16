GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 31,964 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 2,412.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,964 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 435,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,492,000 after purchasing an additional 12,115 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 110,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AUB shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Hovde Group cut their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of AUB opened at $30.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $44.54.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.10%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

See Also

