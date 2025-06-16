GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 46,187 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 2,715.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,187 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in LiveRamp by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in LiveRamp by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in LiveRamp by 344.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in LiveRamp by 477.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RAMP opened at $31.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.84. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $36.08. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3,124.70 and a beta of 1.01.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). LiveRamp had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $188.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,529 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $578,457.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 79,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,328. This trade represents a 18.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RAMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

