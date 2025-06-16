GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 12,309 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1,781.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,309 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $81.56 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.66 and a 1 year high of $84.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.98.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.328 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

