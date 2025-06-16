GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 19,356 Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 6,720.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,356 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRR opened at $77.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.19 and its 200-day moving average is $75.15. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52-week low of $59.22 and a 52-week high of $86.95.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

