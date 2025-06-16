GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 55,595 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 1,773.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,595 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,962,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,187,000 after acquiring an additional 213,478 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,747,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,070,000 after acquiring an additional 835,885 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,191,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,640,000 after acquiring an additional 82,324 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,897,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,295,000 after purchasing an additional 71,290 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,346,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,454,000 after purchasing an additional 75,498 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Urban Edge Properties Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $18.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average of $19.64. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $23.85.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $118.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 118.75%.

Insider Activity at Urban Edge Properties

In other Urban Edge Properties news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $488,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

