GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 9,033.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. Aspect Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33,367.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 193,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,703,000 after buying an additional 193,197 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Providence First Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 129,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,860,000 after purchasing an additional 40,355 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 74,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $107.79 on Monday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $103.45 and a 52-week high of $114.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.57.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

