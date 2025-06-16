GAMMA Investing LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 4,151.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,735 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 222.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 806.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMPH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $25.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

